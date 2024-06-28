In Pictures: £1,900,000 six bedroom house with ‘wealth of charming features’ on sale in Eastbourne

On the listing it says the owners are looking for offers of £1,900,000

The listing states: “Myton House is a considerable detached property just that offers over 4,500 square feet of versatile and characterful accommodation, with a wealth of charming features, including wide walk-in bay and leaded windows, feature fireplaces, tall, corniced ceilings with ornate moulding and wide wooden floorboards.

"The bright porch opens to an entrance hall with fitted cupboards, a cloakroom and separate washroom, and a fine turned stairway with a large stained-glass window.

"There is a large playroom, a peaceful study and a trio of bay-fronted rooms all with unique fireplaces and garden views on the ground floor. These include the formal dining room, the elegant 23 foot sitting room with its intricate mouldings and vast walk-in bay, and the adjacent kitchen/family/breakfast room with a door to the southwesterly terrace.

"The dual-aspect kitchen features a range of deluxe wall and base cabinetry and worksurfaces, with an island, a double butler sink, polished stone flooring and various integrated appliances, including an inset range cooker.

"Completing the floor is a separate entrance hall and stairway with a wine store and utility, above which is a pair of interconnected bedrooms, a kitchenette and shower room which form a self-contained apartment. Branching off from the part- galleried main landing is a luxury family bathroom with a further four tasteful and airy bedrooms with built-in wardrobes.

"The larger principal suite also benefits from an en suite shower room and sea view. The second floor is home to an expansive games room and an additional en suite bedroom.

"A brick-laid driveway flows to the property’s larger garage, with wide steps rising to the wrap-around private plot which is also home to an additional garage and various other structures, including an octagonal tucked away summer house, a garden store and a greenhouse within a kitchen garden with brickbuilt planters.

"The garden is arranged in tiered levels and is principally laid to neat lawn, with paved sun terraces and pathways all around the property, a decorative pond and a health of mature planting, including tall trees, shrubs, topiary and colourful herbaceous borders.”

1 . Baslow Road, Eastbourne Baslow Road, EastbournePhoto: Zoopla

2 . Baslow Road, Eastbourne Baslow Road, EastbournePhoto: Zoopla

3 . Baslow Road, Eastbourne Baslow Road, EastbournePhoto: Zoopla

4 . Baslow Road, Eastbourne Baslow Road, EastbournePhoto: Zoopla