In Pictures: £2.5 million Eastbourne house which boasts indoor swimming pool, gym and tennis court for sale

On the listing it says the owners are looking for offers of £2,500,000.

The listing states: “Designed in the early 1930's in the Neo-Georgian style by Sir Edward Guy Dawber, Ratton Wood commands views over Eastbourne to the sea and has been in the present family's ownership for many years and the fine accommodation has been subject to recent and sympathetic modernisation with great care taken in preserving important detail of its original styling.

"An indoor swimming pool has been installed in a pavilion style wing and the extensive gardens and grounds form an impressive setting. With the self-contained annexes Ratton Wood is a magnificent family home offering a scope for accommodating a dependent relatives and/or staff.

“Ratton Wood is enviably located adjacent to the scenic Willingdon Golf Course set within just over 3 acres of mostly secluded park-like gardens and grounds. Approached by a long private entrance drive Ratton Wood is within three miles of Eastbourne town centre and also relatively close to Willingdon Village.”

The property has been listed with the help of Rager and Roberts.

1 . Garnet Drive, Eastbourne Garnet Drive, Eastbourne Photo: Zoopla

2 . Garnet Drive, Eastbourne Garnet Drive, Eastbourne Photo: Zoopla

3 . Garnet Drive, Eastbourne Garnet Drive, Eastbourne Photo: Zoopla

4 . Garnet Drive, Eastbourne Garnet Drive, Eastbourne Photo: Zoopla