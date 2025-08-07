In Pictures: ‘Regency’ style Eastbourne home listed for sale

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Reporter

Published 7th Aug 2025, 14:12 BST
Take a look inside this ‘Regency’ style Eastbourne home that has been listed for sale on Zoopla.

On the listing it states that the owners are looking for offers of £875,000.

The listing states: “Located in the heart of Meads Village, this elegant and immaculately presented ‘Regency’ style detached house is within walking distance of the Seafront with views to the Sea and the South Downs.

"It has four double bedrooms and features an integral double garage. Approached via a generous reception hallway, access is gained to the spacious sitting room where sea views can be enjoyed.

"The adjoining dining room leads into the bespoke handmade refitted kitchen/breakfast room with neff appliances which boasts granite work surfaces, neff integrated appliances, a utility section and walk in larder cupboard.

"This opens onto the delightful rear garden which has a sizeable patio area and lawn with surrounding borders featuring many shrubs and tropical plants.

"En-suite facilities and built in wardrobes further compliment this most appealing home where a modern family bathroom/wc and a ground floor cloakroom are also included.”

The property has been listed with the help of Town Property, Town Flats & Town Rentals.

Rowsley Road, Eastbourne

1. Rowsley Road, Eastbourne

Rowsley Road, Eastbourne Photo: Zoopla

Rowsley Road, Eastbourne

2. Rowsley Road, Eastbourne

Rowsley Road, Eastbourne Photo: Zoopla

Rowsley Road, Eastbourne

3. Rowsley Road, Eastbourne

Rowsley Road, Eastbourne Photo: Zoopla

Rowsley Road, Eastbourne

4. Rowsley Road, Eastbourne

Rowsley Road, Eastbourne Photo: Zoopla

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:ZooplaSouth Downs
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice