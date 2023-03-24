In pictures: see inside this magnificent £6m country house near Haywards Heath with a heated swimming pool
A magnificent country house in Bolney with more than 9,000 square feet of accommodation is on the market for £6,000,000.
The 12-bed detached home is for sale through Strutt & Parker – Horsham and is located on Cross Colwood Lane.
It has: a reception hall, a drawing room, a sitting room, a games room, a study, a cinema room, a dining area, a kitchen, a utility, a boot room, a cloakroom, a principal bedroom with a dressing room and an en suite bathroom, 11 further bedrooms, three bathrooms, an annexe with one bedroom, a bathroom, a sitting area and a kitchen.
There is also a flat with a sitting area, a dining area, a kitchen, two bedrooms, a bathroom and shower room, a cellar, a garage, gardens, a paddock and woodland.
A Strutt & Parker – Horsham spokesperson said: “The property displays a wealth of beautiful period features, with high ceilings, wooden parquet flooring and tall cast stone windows.”
