In pictures: see inside this magnificent £6m country house near Haywards Heath with a heated swimming pool

A magnificent country house in Bolney with more than 9,000 square feet of accommodation is on the market for £6,000,000.

By Lawrence Smith
Published 24th Mar 2023, 11:10 GMT

The 12-bed detached home is for sale through Strutt & Parker – Horsham and is located on Cross Colwood Lane.

It has: a reception hall, a drawing room, a sitting room, a games room, a study, a cinema room, a dining area, a kitchen, a utility, a boot room, a cloakroom, a principal bedroom with a dressing room and an en suite bathroom, 11 further bedrooms, three bathrooms, an annexe with one bedroom, a bathroom, a sitting area and a kitchen.

There is also a flat with a sitting area, a dining area, a kitchen, two bedrooms, a bathroom and shower room, a cellar, a garage, gardens, a paddock and woodland.

A Strutt & Parker – Horsham spokesperson said: “The property displays a wealth of beautiful period features, with high ceilings, wooden parquet flooring and tall cast stone windows.”

Visit www.zoopla.co.uk.

The garden offers an expansive area of paved terracing and a heated swimming pool

1. Swimming pool

The garden offers an expansive area of paved terracing and a heated swimming pool Photo: Strutt & Parker – Horsham

The 37ft Smallbone kitchen and dining area

2. Kitchen

The 37ft Smallbone kitchen and dining area Photo: Strutt & Parker – Horsham

The 37ft Smallbone kitchen and dining area

3. Dining

The 37ft Smallbone kitchen and dining area Photo: Strutt & Parker – Horsham

The home has a beautifully presented study

4. Study

The home has a beautifully presented study Photo: Strutt & Parker – Horsham

Haywards Heath