In Pictures: Seven bedroom Eastbourne home ‘ideal for family living’ for sale for £500,000

On the listing it states that the owners are looking for offers of £500,000.

The listing states: “Located on Whitley Road in Eastbourne, this impressive house offers a perfect blend of space and comfort, ideal for family living. With seven generously sized bedrooms, there is ample room for everyone, whether you are looking to accommodate a large family or create guest spaces.

"The property boasts two inviting reception rooms, providing versatile areas for relaxation and entertainment. These rooms are perfect for hosting gatherings or enjoying quiet evenings with loved ones. The layout of the house ensures that each space flows seamlessly into the next, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere. The thoughtful design of the property caters to modern living, ensuring that every need is met.

"Located in the desirable area of Eastbourne, this home is not only spacious but also conveniently situated near local amenities, schools, and parks, making it an ideal choice for families. The vibrant community and beautiful surroundings enhance the appeal of this property, offering a wonderful lifestyle for its future occupants.

"In summary, this house on Whitley Road is a rare find, combining generous living space with a prime location. It presents an excellent opportunity for those seeking a comfortable and stylish home in Eastbourne. Do not miss the chance to make this splendid property your own.”

The property has been listed with the help of Brook Gamble.

