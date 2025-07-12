In Pictures: Six-bed Eastbourne home up for sale for £2,200,000

On the listing it states that the owners are looking for offers of £2,200,000.

The listing states: “Meads House is a handsome part tile-hung double-fronted period family home offering more than 5,800 sq ft of light-filled flexible accommodation arranged over four floors.

"Configured to provide an elegant and practical living and entertaining environment, sensitively combining modern amenities with period features, the accommodation flows from a welcoming reception hall with open fireplace, cloakroom and spacious fitted utility room with access to the rear garden.

"It briefly comprises a drawing room with corner fireplace with woodburner, a sitting room with front aspect bay window, ornate ceiling plasterwork and open fireplace, and a wooden-floored snug with internal stained glazing, ornate ceiling plasterwork, a stunning bespoke bar and open fireplace.

"The ground floor accommodation is completed by a garden room with a woodburner, two sets of French doors opening to the rear garden, and double doors leading to a vaulted, wooden-floored kitchen/dining room.

"This impressive space features bespoke wall and base units, a large central island with breakfast bar, modern integrated appliances and picture glazing to two aspects, including a door to the rear terrace.

"The property also benefits from three-roomed cellarage, suitable for a variety of uses.

"On the first floor is the spacious landing with a beautiful stain glass window at the turn of the stairs. The landing provides access to four double bedrooms and three bathrooms of which two are en-suite, and most having feature fireplaces, and there is a family bathroom.

"The property’s principal suite and remaining double bedroom both with feature fireplaces, can be found on the part-vaulted second floor. The principal bedroom has two dressing rooms and a luxurious en suite bathroom, also accessible from the landing.

"There is access to two large attic storage rooms from the fourth bedroom.

“Set behind mid-level stone walling and having plenty of kerb appeal, the property is approached over a gravelled in-and-out driveway providing private parking and giving access to a detached side garage.

"The generous rear garden is laid mainly to lawn bordered by well-stocked flower and shrub beds and mature trees and features a spacious part gazebo-covered paved terrace, ideal for entertaining and al fresco dining.”

The property has been listed with the help of Strutt & Parker.

1 . Denton Road, Eastbourne Denton Road, Eastbourne Photo: Zoopla

2 . Denton Road, Eastbourne Denton Road, Eastbourne Photo: Zoopla

3 . Denton Road, Eastbourne Denton Road, Eastbourne Photo: Zoopla

4 . Denton Road, Eastbourne Denton Road, Eastbourne Photo: Zoopla