In Pictures: Six-bedroom Eastbourne home worth £1,150,000 listed for sale

On the listing it states that the owners are looking for offers of £1,150,000.

The listing states: “An outstanding six bedroom detached residence of exquisite character providing wonderfully spacious and beautifully appointed accommodation in excess of 4,000 sq.ft principally arranged over two floors, presented for sale in exceptional condition.

"The house is understood to have been constructed in the 1920s and has been the subject of a comprehensive refurbishment programme over recent years, which perfectly blends the original character with contemporary styling.

"The ground floor has been skilfully extended to provide a 33' x 25' L-shaped kitchen/dining/living room with two pairs of casement doors opening onto the southerly facing rear garden.

The kitchen area has a range of high-quality cabinets beneath quartz work surfaces, with a central island and breakfast bar. Bi-fold doors open from the living area to a generous sitting room which can also form part of the living area when required. A further reception/TV room measures an impressive 21' x 15'.

"There is also a 17' x 15' utility room. A staircase rises from the reception hall to a spacious landing with six double bedrooms. The master bedroom has a beautifully appointed en-suite shower room and fitted wardrobes and the second bedroom also has fitted wardrobes.

"Two of the other four bedrooms are served by the beautifully appointed family bathroom with both a bath and walk-in shower, and the other two, which could provide a separate self-contained annexe, are served by an equally well-appointed shower room. The study/occasional bedroom is on the second floor.

"The house is set well back from the road within exceptional professionally landscaped mature and secluded gardens that enjoy a southerly rear aspect with defined areas to provide privacy, sun & shade as required.

"The garage has been partitioned into gym and workshop areas, but could be reinstated with some adaptations. Other benefits include gas central heating with part underfloor heating to the ground floor, and double and triple glazed windows.

"Prideaux Road is a highly prized address in the Upperton area of Eastbourne, within 1.5 miles of Eastbourne town centre. An internal inspection is essential to appreciate the quality of this magnificent family home.”

The property has been listed with the help of Leaper Stanbrook.

