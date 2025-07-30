In Pictures: Six bedroom Victorian home in Eastbourne listed for sale

On the listing it states that the owners are looking for offers of £595,000.

The listing states: “Occupying a favoured position in Old Town - a substantial five to six bedroom Victorian house of considerable character featuring a delightful south facing walled garden arranged to the rear.

"Arranged over three floors, the property affords remarkably spacious family accommodation having been improved and maintained over the years to a particularly high standard.

"The ground floor accommodation comprises two spacious individual reception rooms together with a superbly fitted 19'6 x 10'10 open plan kitchen communicating with breakfast/family room enjoying direct access onto the adjoining patio and rear garden.

"The first floor accommodation provides three spacious double bedrooms and a newly fitted bathroom with separate wc.

"The 16'6 x 11'8 principal bedroom benefits from a sealed door communicating with the adjoining study/bedroom six providing scope to convert into an ensuite bathroom if required.

"Two further generous double bedrooms are arranged on the second floor together with a further shower room/wc. The accommodation is enhanced with many original period features including tall ornate ceilings and fireplaces.”

The property has been listed with the help of Emslie & Tarrant.

