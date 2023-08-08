In pictures: South Downs village property with five bedrooms, roof terraces and stunning gardens

This detached four/five bedroom South Downs village property has two roof terraces and is set within stunning gardens.
It is a great blend of character and contemporary style and is located in Monkmead Lane, West Chiltington.
It is on sale through agents Savills with a guide price of £1,150,000.
1. Entrance hall
An entrance porch leads into a spacious entrance hall. There is a study or ground floor bedroom to the right hand side with a modern fitted en suite shower room and additional front door. Photo: Contributed
2. Kitchen
There is a bespoke kitchen with hand-made solid oak unit featuring AEG appliances including separate steam oven as well as a standard oven, induction hob with draw down extractor and various integrated appliances including fridge/freezer and dishwasher. Photo: Contributed
3. Sitting room
The L-shaped sitting and dining room benefits from the recent addition of a modern gas burning fireplace, as well as a traditional log burning stove. Photo: Contributed
4. Dining room
The dining room/living room is L-shaped and spacious Photo: Contributed