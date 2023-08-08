BREAKING
This four-bedroom property in West Chiltington has stunning gardens and a roof terrace. It is on sale with a guide price of £1,150,000

In pictures: South Downs village property with five bedrooms, roof terraces and stunning gardens

This detached four/five bedroom South Downs village property has two roof terraces and is set within stunning gardens.
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 8th Aug 2023, 15:48 BST
Updated 8th Aug 2023, 15:50 BST

It is a great blend of character and contemporary style and is located in Monkmead Lane, West Chiltington.

It is on sale through agents Savills with a guide price of £1,150,000.

An entrance porch leads into a spacious entrance hall. There is a study or ground floor bedroom to the right hand side with a modern fitted en suite shower room and additional front door.

1. Entrance hall

An entrance porch leads into a spacious entrance hall. There is a study or ground floor bedroom to the right hand side with a modern fitted en suite shower room and additional front door. Photo: Contributed

There is a bespoke kitchen with hand-made solid oak unit featuring AEG appliances including separate steam oven as well as a standard oven, induction hob with draw down extractor and various integrated appliances including fridge/freezer and dishwasher.

2. Kitchen

There is a bespoke kitchen with hand-made solid oak unit featuring AEG appliances including separate steam oven as well as a standard oven, induction hob with draw down extractor and various integrated appliances including fridge/freezer and dishwasher. Photo: Contributed

The L-shaped sitting and dining room benefits from the recent addition of a modern gas burning fireplace, as well as a traditional log burning stove.

3. Sitting room

The L-shaped sitting and dining room benefits from the recent addition of a modern gas burning fireplace, as well as a traditional log burning stove. Photo: Contributed

The dining room/living room is L-shaped and spacious

4. Dining room

The dining room/living room is L-shaped and spacious Photo: Contributed

