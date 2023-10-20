Have a look inside this stunning five-bedroom detached house in Eastbourne that has been listed for sale on Zoopla for £1,000,000.

On the listing it says the owners are looking for offers of over £1,000,000.

The Zoopla listing adds: "A generously proportioned four/five bedroom detached residence in the favoured Summerdown area, backing directly onto The Royal Eastbourne Golf Course and affording truly spectacular panoramic views to the sea and over the golf course.

"The accommodation comprises a delightful sitting room with vaulted ceiling and triple aspect windows that take full advantage of the views. The generous dining room has patio doors which open onto the 26' balcony with chrome and glass balustrades enjoying the 180° views.

"The 18' kitchen/breakfast room has a comprehensive range of wall and base units beneath contoured work surfaces with a breakfast bar and integrated double oven and hob. The master bedroom suite with dressing area and bathroom has a comprehensive range of Hammonds fitted furniture and also enjoys limited sea views.

"There is also a study/fifth bedroom, shower room and a utility room on the hall floor. Stairs lead down to the garden level with three further double bedrooms, a further bathroom with both a bath and shower cubicle. There is access to excellent under house storage comprising three defined spaces and a conservatory providing direct access to the delightful southerly facing rear garden which enjoys considerable privacy with a large terrace, lawn and mature shrubs, together with a rear gate providing direct access onto the golf course. In addition there is ample off-road parking together with a double garage with inspection pit to the front with an adjacent office.

"The house is presented for sale in very clean and tidy condition and other benefits include gas central heating and sealed unit double glazing, together with no onward chain.”

The home has been listed with the help of Leaper Stanbrook.

