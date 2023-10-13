In pictures: Stunning 6-bedroom home in Eastbourne listed for £1.2 million

Have a look inside this stunning six-bedroom detached house in Eastbourne that has been listed for sale on Zoopla for £1.2 million.

The Zoopla listing adds: “The property is understood to have been designed and built in 1929 by the eminent architect Peter D Stonham who was at the fore of Eastbourne's Arts and Crafts period.

"Retaining elements of the older original period barn the property exhibits a wealth of period detail including very early oak timbers and beams as well as other intriguing detail believed to include reference to local smuggling.

"The property has been improved over the years by the present owners who have sought to preserve the original period detail and character of this impressive property. Only an inspection will convey the enormous appeal of this delightful house.

"Set within extensively lawned and level gardens with the rear garden extending and standing well back from Church Street with an unusual degree of privacy within this sought after residential area of Willingdon.

The home has been listed with the help of Rager and Roberts.

