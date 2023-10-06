Have a look inside this stunning five-bedroom detached house in Eastbourne that has been listed for sale on Zoopla.

On the listing it says the owners are looking for offers of £885,000.

The Zoopla listing adds: “A well presented five and six bedroom detached family style house with fine southerly views enviably situated within the sought after Meads area of Eastbourne.

"The property affords light, spacious and flexible accommodation. Features of particular note include a 16’ kitchen/breakfast room and a large ground floor guest bedroom suite with refitted shower room. A viewing is highly recommended.

"Rochester Close is enviably situated adjacent to the South Downs National Park yet conveniently located with amenities of the village high street with the seafront just beyond.”

The home has been listed with the help of Rager and Roberts.

Rochester Close, Meads, Eastbourne

Rochester Close, Meads, Eastbourne

Rochester Close, Meads, Eastbourne

Rochester Close, Meads, Eastbourne