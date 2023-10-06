BREAKING
Hospital probed for corporate manslaughter after Lucy Letby murders
Coach diver 'slumped' at wheel in fatal Liverpool bus crash
Thousands evacuated as wildfires rip through Tenerife
Bradley Lowery's mum thanks fans: 'I cried happy tears'
Just Stop Oil protesters disrupt Les Miserables West End performance
Extradition order signed for US rape suspect Nicholas Rossi

In pictures: Stunning Eastbourne property listed for sale

Have a look inside this stunning five-bedroom detached house in Eastbourne that has been listed for sale on Zoopla.
By Sam Pole
Published 6th Oct 2023, 13:58 BST
Updated 6th Oct 2023, 14:11 BST

On the listing it says the owners are looking for offers of £885,000.

The Zoopla listing adds: “A well presented five and six bedroom detached family style house with fine southerly views enviably situated within the sought after Meads area of Eastbourne.

"The property affords light, spacious and flexible accommodation. Features of particular note include a 16’ kitchen/breakfast room and a large ground floor guest bedroom suite with refitted shower room. A viewing is highly recommended.

"Rochester Close is enviably situated adjacent to the South Downs National Park yet conveniently located with amenities of the village high street with the seafront just beyond.”

The home has been listed with the help of Rager and Roberts.

Rochester Close, Meads, Eastbourne

1. Rochester Close, Meads, Eastbourne

Rochester Close, Meads, Eastbourne Photo: Zoopla

Rochester Close, Meads, Eastbourne

2. Rochester Close, Meads, Eastbourne

Rochester Close, Meads, Eastbourne Photo: Zoopla

Rochester Close, Meads, Eastbourne

3. Rochester Close, Meads, Eastbourne

Rochester Close, Meads, Eastbourne Photo: Zoopla

Rochester Close, Meads, Eastbourne

4. Rochester Close, Meads, Eastbourne

Rochester Close, Meads, Eastbourne Photo: Zoopla

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Zoopla