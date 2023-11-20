In Pictures: Stunning Eastbourne property listed for sale for £620,000

Have a look inside this stunning four-bedroom detached house in Eastbourne that has been listed for sale on Zoopla.

On the listing it says the owners are looking for offers of £620,000.

The listing states: “Forming part of the prestigious Kepplestone development adjacent to meads seafront- A wonderfully spacious four bedroom apartment affording roof top views to the South Down and angled views to the sea. The apartment is situated on the second floor of this particularly well maintained mansion block and provides versatile and well proportioned accommodation.

"There are two independent reception rooms together with a fitted kitchen with integrated double oven and hob and four double bedrooms; the master having a re-fitted en-suite shower room which can also be accessed from bedroom two.

"The other two bedrooms are served by the family bathroom. The apartment is considered to be presented in very clean and tidy condition and other benefits include sealed unit double glazed windows, communal central heating and Porterage services.

"Set within attractive communal gardens with ample residents parking, the apartment is also being sold with a large garage and is available with no onward chain. Enviably located less than 100 yards of Meads seafront, local shopping facilities are within 500 yards in Meads Street, whilst Eastbourne town centre is approximately one mile distant.”

The home has been listed with the help of Leaper Stanbrook.

