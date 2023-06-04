In pictures: ‘Stunning period property’ in Sussex listed for sale
The property in Combe Rise, Willingdon, Eastbourne, was listed on Zoopla on Thursday, June 1.
On the listing it reads: “Meachants is a picture postcard detached flint cottage, believed to date back to the 1800s, located at the base of the South Downs National Park.”
It continues: “This is a unique opportunity to own a beautiful period home with an abundance of character and in a stunning location. Created over decades, the manicured, well-secluded gardens surround the cottage and can only be described as a gardener’s delight.
"The property also benefits from a separate annexe, comprising of an open-plan living area, double bedroom and a shower room. Opening on to a large patio, the annexe offers additional accommodation which could fulfil a variety of uses.”
The property has been listed with Home + Castle.