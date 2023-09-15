Have a look inside this stunning three-bedroom detached house in Eastbourne that has been listed for sale on Zoopla.

On the listing it says the owners are looking for offers above £950,000.

The Zoopla listing adds: “Enviably located in the heart of Willingdon village, this attractive detached house has three bedrooms and has been skilfully extended with many appealing features. The property is notable for its fitted kitchen/breakfast room with quartz worktops, integrated and freestanding appliances, all of which are included, and the impressive central peninsular featuring a bespoke wood and resin worktop and high stools.

"This adjoins the triple aspect family/garden/dining room where there is a wood burner, a lantern roof and contemporary windows and sliding doors opening onto the majestic and secluded southerly-facing rear gardens.”

The home has been listed with the help of Town Property.

