BREAKING
Threatening e-mail forces schools into lockdown
American XL bullies 'to be banned by end of the year'
Mystery as F-35 jet spotted at UK airport - diverting from carrier
'Beloved' comedian and mum dies of brain cancer, aged 35
Diners urged to contact emergency services after Botulism outbreak
NHS approves new treatment for migraines

In pictures: Stylish Eastbourne property listed for sale

Have a look inside this stunning three-bedroom detached house in Eastbourne that has been listed for sale on Zoopla.
Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 15th Sep 2023, 13:30 BST
Updated 15th Sep 2023, 13:40 BST

On the listing it says the owners are looking for offers above £950,000.

The Zoopla listing adds: “Enviably located in the heart of Willingdon village, this attractive detached house has three bedrooms and has been skilfully extended with many appealing features. The property is notable for its fitted kitchen/breakfast room with quartz worktops, integrated and freestanding appliances, all of which are included, and the impressive central peninsular featuring a bespoke wood and resin worktop and high stools.

"This adjoins the triple aspect family/garden/dining room where there is a wood burner, a lantern roof and contemporary windows and sliding doors opening onto the majestic and secluded southerly-facing rear gardens.”

The home has been listed with the help of Town Property.

Church Street, Willingdon, Eastbourne

1. Church Street, Willingdon, Eastbourne

Church Street, Willingdon, Eastbourne Photo: Zoopla

Church Street, Willingdon, Eastbourne

2. Church Street, Willingdon, Eastbourne

Church Street, Willingdon, Eastbourne Photo: Zoopla

Church Street, Willingdon, Eastbourne

3. Church Street, Willingdon, Eastbourne

Church Street, Willingdon, Eastbourne Photo: Zoopla

Church Street, Willingdon, Eastbourne

4. Church Street, Willingdon, Eastbourne

Church Street, Willingdon, Eastbourne Photo: Zoopla

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:ZooplaWillingdon