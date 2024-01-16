BREAKING
In Pictures: Stylish four-bedroom Sussex family home on sale from £575,000

Take a look inside this stylish four-bedroom linked detached home which has just gone on the market priced from £575,000.
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 16th Jan 2024, 15:43 GMT

The property is situated in Adams Close, Broadbridge Heath, near Horsham, and is on sale through agents Harris Wickens. See www.harriswickens.co.uk Telephone 01403 613713.

The attractive property is arranged over three floors and is tucked away towards the end of a small cul de sac in a popular modern development. It benefits from driveway parking which leads to a 20'1 x 10'1 garage with power and lighting and a door that opens into a lovely south-facing garden.

The dining area is next to the kitchen which makes it ideal for entertaining

1. Dining area

The dining area is next to the kitchen which makes it ideal for entertaining Photo: Contributed

The Kitchen area is fitted with a stylish range of floor and wall mounted units which house a selection of appliances

2. Kitchen

The Kitchen area is fitted with a stylish range of floor and wall mounted units which house a selection of appliances Photo: Contributed

The living accommodation measures an impressive 33'11 x 15'10 and provides open plan living for the whole family

3. Living area

The living accommodation measures an impressive 33'11 x 15'10 and provides open plan living for the whole family Photo: Contributed

Three of the four generous bedrooms are on the first floor

4. Bedrooms

Three of the four generous bedrooms are on the first floor Photo: Contributed

