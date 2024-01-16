In Pictures: Stylish four-bedroom Sussex family home on sale from £575,000

The property is situated in Adams Close, Broadbridge Heath, near Horsham , and is on sale through agents Harris Wickens. See www.harriswickens.co.uk Telephone 01403 613713.

The attractive property is arranged over three floors and is tucked away towards the end of a small cul de sac in a popular modern development. It benefits from driveway parking which leads to a 20'1 x 10'1 garage with power and lighting and a door that opens into a lovely south-facing garden.