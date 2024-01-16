In Pictures: Stylish four-bedroom Sussex family home on sale from £575,000
Take a look inside this stylish four-bedroom linked detached home which has just gone on the market priced from £575,000.
The property is situated in Adams Close, Broadbridge Heath, near Horsham, and is on sale through agents Harris Wickens. See www.harriswickens.co.uk Telephone 01403 613713.
The attractive property is arranged over three floors and is tucked away towards the end of a small cul de sac in a popular modern development. It benefits from driveway parking which leads to a 20'1 x 10'1 garage with power and lighting and a door that opens into a lovely south-facing garden.
