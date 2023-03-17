In pictures: 'Tardis-like' chalet bungalow on the market in Sussex
A deceptively large chalet bungalow with five bedrooms and a large garden has gone on the market in Sussex.
By Sarah Page
The Tardis-like detached property in Halsford Park Road, East Grinstead, has been extended and arranged over two floors.
It also has a large outdoor building which could be used as a home office.
It is on sale through agents Purple Bricks with an asking price in excess of £850,00.
