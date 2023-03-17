Edit Account-Sign Out
This 'Tardis-like' deceptively-large five bedroom property is currently on the market in Sussex

In pictures: 'Tardis-like' chalet bungalow on the market in Sussex

A deceptively large chalet bungalow with five bedrooms and a large garden has gone on the market in Sussex.

By Sarah Page
Published 17th Mar 2023, 14:57 GMT
Updated 17th Mar 2023, 14:58 GMT

The Tardis-like detached property in Halsford Park Road, East Grinstead, has been extended and arranged over two floors.

It also has a large outdoor building which could be used as a home office.

It is on sale through agents Purple Bricks with an asking price in excess of £850,00.

There is a large living room with plenty of space for sofas and chairs to relax in.

1. 'Tardis-like' five-bedrrom property

There is a large living room with plenty of space for sofas and chairs to relax in. Photo: Contributed

The kitchen/dining room has an extensive range of base and wall units and working surfaces, with a central island and appliance space. There is a separate utility room and downstairs cloakroom.

2. 'Tardis-like- five-bedroom property

The kitchen/dining room has an extensive range of base and wall units and working surfaces, with a central island and appliance space. There is a separate utility room and downstairs cloakroom. Photo: Contributed

The front door leads to an entrance porch with door to the hall.

3. 'Tardis-like' five-bedroom property

The front door leads to an entrance porch with door to the hall. Photo: Contributed

The principal bedroom is a generous size with views of the garden. It benefits from a range of fitted wardrobes and an en-suite shower room.

4. 'Tardis-like' five-bedroom property

The principal bedroom is a generous size with views of the garden. It benefits from a range of fitted wardrobes and an en-suite shower room. Photo: Contributed

SussexEast Grinstead