In pictures – this Bolney property is the most expensive home for sale in Mid Sussex at £2,350,000

Chatesgrove, a freehold family home, has a guide price of £2,350,000.
It features: two sitting rooms, a dining room, a reception room, a study, a kitchen/breakfast room, a cloakroom, a principal bedroom with a dressing room and en suite, four further bedrooms, a family bathroom, a shower room, a separate barn with a fitted bar, a garden store, a swimming pool and a garden and grounds that covers about 8.77 acres.
The property, which is being sold by Strutt & Parker – Horsham, offers flexible accommodation over three floors and has character features like exposed beams and original fireplaces as well.
