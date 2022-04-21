Chatesgrove is a substantial family home in Cross Colwood Lane, Bolney. Picture: Strutt & Parker - Horsham.

In pictures – this Bolney property is the most expensive home for sale in Mid Sussex at £2,350,000

A five-bed detached house in Cross Colwood Lane, Bolney, became the most expensive property in Mid Sussex listed on Zoopla last week.

By Lawrence Smith
Thursday, 21st April 2022, 5:21 pm

Chatesgrove, a freehold family home, has a guide price of £2,350,000.

It features: two sitting rooms, a dining room, a reception room, a study, a kitchen/breakfast room, a cloakroom, a principal bedroom with a dressing room and en suite, four further bedrooms, a family bathroom, a shower room, a separate barn with a fitted bar, a garden store, a swimming pool and a garden and grounds that covers about 8.77 acres.

The property, which is being sold by Strutt & Parker – Horsham, offers flexible accommodation over three floors and has character features like exposed beams and original fireplaces as well.

1. Sitting room

A second sitting room is part of the ground floor accommodation. Picture: Strutt & Parker - Horsham.

2. Swimming pool

The large home has its own outside swimming pool. Picture: Strutt & Parker - Horsham.

3. Grounds

The formal grounds at Chatesgrove are well maintained and extend to just over four acres. Picture: Strutt & Parker - Horsham.

4. Grounds

The delightful formal grounds are well maintained. Picture: Strutt & Parker - Horsham.

