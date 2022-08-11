The asking price for this grand property is £600,000-£625,000 and includes a share of the freehold.
The home, sold by Flint & Co, boasts a reception/dining room with stained glass windows, a Shaker style kitchen with granite worktops, a luxurious principle bedroom with an en-suite, two further double bedrooms, a family bathroom, a double garage, communal gardens and a study area.
1. Bolnore Road
This former Chapel was converted in 2000 into just ten apartments
Photo: Flint & Co
2. Kitchen
The kitchen is well fitted with Shaker style wall and base units, as well as granite worktops
Photo: Flint & Co
3. Kitchen
The kitchen is well fitted with Shaker style wall and base units, as well as granite worktops
Photo: Flint & Co
4. Dining room
The reception/dining room has feature stained glass windows and an outlook across the grounds of the chapel
Photo: Flint & Co