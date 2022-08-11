In pictures – this breathtaking apartment in Haywards Heath was converted from a former chapel

A three-bed, first floor flat is on the market in Bolnore Road, Haywards Heath, having been converted from a former chapel in 2000.

By Lawrence Smith
Thursday, 11th August 2022, 5:35 pm

The asking price for this grand property is £600,000-£625,000 and includes a share of the freehold.

The home, sold by Flint & Co, boasts a reception/dining room with stained glass windows, a Shaker style kitchen with granite worktops, a luxurious principle bedroom with an en-suite, two further double bedrooms, a family bathroom, a double garage, communal gardens and a study area.

See more at www.zoopla.co.uk.

1. Bolnore Road

This former Chapel was converted in 2000 into just ten apartments

Photo: Flint & Co

2. Kitchen

The kitchen is well fitted with Shaker style wall and base units, as well as granite worktops

Photo: Flint & Co

3. Kitchen

Photo: Flint & Co

4. Dining room

The reception/dining room has feature stained glass windows and an outlook across the grounds of the chapel

Photo: Flint & Co

Haywards Heath
