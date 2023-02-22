A completely refurbished four-bed detached house in Forest Row is on the market or £1,950,000.

Landale House on Wall Hill Road is set behind electric gates with sweeping views to the south.

The home is being sold by Jackson-Stops Lindfield. A spokesperson said: “The house has been redesigned with classically inspired features throughout. Entry is through a pillared portico into a light filled hallway. Off this is a formal double aspect drawing room with marble fireplace and Chesney wood burner.”

The property also boasts: a bespoke hand-fitted kitchen; a downstairs cloakroom; a bespoke utility room; and a principal bedroom suite on the first floor with a walkthrough his/hers dressing room and ensuite bathroom. The home has a guest bedroom too with an ensuite shower room and two further bedrooms, as well as a family bathroom.

A spokesperson said: “There is also a summer house (currently being used as a home office) which has a shower room and cloakroom.”

