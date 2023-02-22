Edit Account-Sign Out
Landale House is completely refurbished and set behind high electric gates with sweeping views to the south

In pictures: this huge detached house in an East Sussex village is set behind electric gates

A completely refurbished four-bed detached house in Forest Row is on the market or £1,950,000.

By Lawrence Smith
2 minutes ago
Updated 22nd Feb 2023, 5:07pm

Landale House on Wall Hill Road is set behind electric gates with sweeping views to the south.

The home is being sold by Jackson-Stops Lindfield. A spokesperson said: “The house has been redesigned with classically inspired features throughout. Entry is through a pillared portico into a light filled hallway. Off this is a formal double aspect drawing room with marble fireplace and Chesney wood burner.”

The property also boasts: a bespoke hand-fitted kitchen; a downstairs cloakroom; a bespoke utility room; and a principal bedroom suite on the first floor with a walkthrough his/hers dressing room and ensuite bathroom. The home has a guest bedroom too with an ensuite shower room and two further bedrooms, as well as a family bathroom.

A spokesperson said: “There is also a summer house (currently being used as a home office) which has a shower room and cloakroom.”

Visit www.zoopla.co.uk.

1. Summer house

The summer house has a shower room and cloakroom and stairs leading to a mezzanine area.

Photo: Jackson-Stops Lindfield

2. Gym

The detached four-car garage is currently being used as a gym

Photo: Jackson-Stops Lindfield

3. Summer house

The summer house has a shower room and cloakroom and stairs leading to a mezzanine area

Photo: Jackson-Stops Lindfield

4. Bathroom

The property has three bathrooms

Photo: Jackson-Stops Lindfield

