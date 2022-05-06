The property is accessed via a private driveway. Picture: Mishon Mackay.

In pictures – this renovated detached bungalow in Hassocks has a double garage and stunning views

A renovated four-bed bungalow in Hassocks has just come onto the market for £925,000.

By Lawrence Smith
Friday, 6th May 2022, 3:17 pm

The extensively renovated home in Hurst Road is being sold through Mishon Mackay and offers open plan living areas, two bathrooms, front and rear gardens, a double garage, a driveway and stunning views.

It is also close to the mainline station and the village high street.

The property is listed on Zoopla now.

Visit www.zoopla.co.uk to find out more.

1.

The rear garden boasts far reaching countryside views and has been extensively landscaped. Picture: Mishon Mackay.

2.

Each room has an elegant modern design and the bathroom has underfloor heating too. Picture: Mishon Mackay.

3.

Each room has an elegant modern design and the bathroom has underfloor heating too. Picture: Mishon Mackay.

4.

