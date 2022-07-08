The Fox Hill property, which is being sold by Hamptons, sits in a tranquil setting, offering plenty of versatile space with three reception rooms and a fitted study.
The freehold home also features four bath/shower rooms, a lounge, a dining room, a kitchen, a family room, a conservatory, a hobby room and a workshop.
Outside there is a gated brick paved driveway with a duo of garages.
1. Location
Fox Hill is on the southern fringes of Haywards Heath with easy access to the countryside and A272
Photo: Hamptons - Haywards Heath Sales
2. Lounge
The lounge features a log burner and further bi-fold doors
Photo: Hamptons - Haywards Heath Sales
3. Kitchen
There is a beautiful contemporary kitchen in the centre of the house
Photo: Hamptons - Haywards Heath Sales
4. Kitchen
The contemporary kitchen sits centrally in the house and connects with the double aspect dining room and lounge
Photo: Hamptons - Haywards Heath Sales