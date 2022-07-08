In pictures – this six bed detached house sits in a tranquil setting on the edges of Haywards Heath

A six-bed detached house on the edges of Haywards Heath has just come onto the market for £1,500,000.

By Lawrence Smith
Friday, 8th July 2022, 4:56 pm
Updated Friday, 8th July 2022, 5:07 pm

The Fox Hill property, which is being sold by Hamptons, sits in a tranquil setting, offering plenty of versatile space with three reception rooms and a fitted study.

The freehold home also features four bath/shower rooms, a lounge, a dining room, a kitchen, a family room, a conservatory, a hobby room and a workshop.

Outside there is a gated brick paved driveway with a duo of garages.

1. Location

Fox Hill is on the southern fringes of Haywards Heath with easy access to the countryside and A272

Photo: Hamptons - Haywards Heath Sales

2. Lounge

The lounge features a log burner and further bi-fold doors

Photo: Hamptons - Haywards Heath Sales

3. Kitchen

There is a beautiful contemporary kitchen in the centre of the house

Photo: Hamptons - Haywards Heath Sales

4. Kitchen

The contemporary kitchen sits centrally in the house and connects with the double aspect dining room and lounge

Photo: Hamptons - Haywards Heath Sales

Haywards Heath
