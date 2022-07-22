Lywood Barn on Lindfield Road boasts beautiful landscaped gardens, grounds and a private lake, while enjoying views over the surrounding countryside.

It is being sold through Jackson-Stops Lindfield and has vaulted ceilings and exposed oak beams in a grand open plan living room.

The freehold property also has three baths and two receptions, and is less than a mile from Ardingly College and St Peter’s C of E Primary School.