The property has vaulted ceilings and exposed oak beams in a magnificent open plan living room

In pictures – this unique four-bedroom barn conversion has beautiful gardens and a private lake

This unique detached four-bedroom barn conversion in Ardingly has come onto the market for £1,650,000.

By Lawrence Smith
Friday, 22nd July 2022, 3:50 pm

Lywood Barn on Lindfield Road boasts beautiful landscaped gardens, grounds and a private lake, while enjoying views over the surrounding countryside.

It is being sold through Jackson-Stops Lindfield and has vaulted ceilings and exposed oak beams in a grand open plan living room.

The freehold property also has three baths and two receptions, and is less than a mile from Ardingly College and St Peter’s C of E Primary School.

1. Garden room

The property has a garden room with a double glazed roof and windows with views over the garden, lake, and countryside

Photo: Jackson-Stops Lindfield

2. Kitchen

The kitchen/breakfast room is to the east end of the vaulted living room and comprises a bespoke fitted kitchen with space for appliances

Photo: Jackson-Stops Lindfield

3. Kitchen

The kitchen/breakfast room is to the east end of the vaulted living room

Photo: Jackson-Stops Lindfield

4. Kitchen

The kitchen/breakfast room is to the east end of the vaulted living room

Photo: Jackson-Stops Lindfield

