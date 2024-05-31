In Pictures: Three bedroom flat with ‘spacious penthouse’ for sale in Eastbourne

On the listing it states that the owners are looking for offers of £375,000.

The listing states: “Located at the edge of the park, with it's beautiful lake, playing fields, woodland and cafe, a spacious penthouse, with three bedrooms, roof terrace and double garage.

"Offered with no onward chain and a share of the freehold, viewing is recommended to appreciate both the accommodation, also comprising a large sitting room, kitchen breakfast room, en-suite shower and a bathroom, as well as the location.”

The property has been listed with the help of Hunt Frame Estate agents.

1 . Park Avenue, Eastbourne Park Avenue, Eastbourne Photo: Zoopla

2 . Park Avenue, Eastbourne Park Avenue, Eastbourne Photo: Zoopla

3 . Park Avenue, Eastbourne Park Avenue, Eastbourne Photo: Zoopla

4 . Park Avenue, Eastbourne Park Avenue, Eastbourne Photo: Zoopla