In Pictures: Three bedroom flat with ‘spacious penthouse’ for sale in Eastbourne

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole
Published 31st May 2024, 07:42 BST
Updated 31st May 2024, 07:44 BST
Have a look inside this three bedroom flat with a ‘spacious penthouse’ in Eastbourne that has been listed for sale on Zoopla.

On the listing it states that the owners are looking for offers of £375,000.

The listing states: “Located at the edge of the park, with it's beautiful lake, playing fields, woodland and cafe, a spacious penthouse, with three bedrooms, roof terrace and double garage.

"Offered with no onward chain and a share of the freehold, viewing is recommended to appreciate both the accommodation, also comprising a large sitting room, kitchen breakfast room, en-suite shower and a bathroom, as well as the location.”

The property has been listed with the help of Hunt Frame Estate agents.

Park Avenue, Eastbourne

Park Avenue, Eastbourne

Park Avenue, Eastbourne Photo: Zoopla

Park Avenue, Eastbourne

Park Avenue, Eastbourne

Park Avenue, Eastbourne Photo: Zoopla

Park Avenue, Eastbourne

Park Avenue, Eastbourne

Park Avenue, Eastbourne Photo: Zoopla

Park Avenue, Eastbourne

Park Avenue, Eastbourne

Park Avenue, Eastbourne Photo: Zoopla

