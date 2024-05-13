In Pictures: Three bedroom house with ground floor extension on sale in Eastbourne

On this listing, it states that the owners are looking for offers of £465,000.

The listing states: “Brook Gamble are delighted to offer to the market this extremely well presented and extended three bedroom semi-detached house in the much sought after roselands area of Eastbourne.

"The house has been the subject of much improvement by the current owners and boasts a superb ground floor extension creating an open plan kitchen/breakfast room and dining room, with the roof lantern and bi-fold doors being particular features.

"There is a wonderful large, attractive and well stocked rear garden, measuring approximately 125' in length, with a lawn and paved patio.

"To the front there is off street parking for two cars. The house is well located for popular local schools and shops and the nearby park.”

The property has been listed with the help of Brook Gamble.

1 . Woodgate Road, Eastbourne Woodgate Road, Eastbourne Photo: Zoopla

