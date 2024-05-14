In Pictures: Two bed bungalow near 'scenic downland countryside' on sale in Eastbourne

On the listing it says the owners are looking for offers of £619,950.
The listing states: “Situated in delightful south facing park-like gardens backing directly onto the South Downs - A well appointed two bedroom detached bungalow with garage enviably situated within the most favoured private Ratton Manor estate.
"Situated in the sought after Ratton Manor district - A two bedroom detached bungalow enjoying superb southerly formally landscaped gardens including a large terrace area and wooded garden.
"The well appointed accommodation comprises sitting/dining room overlooking the gardens, contemporary style refitted kitchen, two conservatories, two bedrooms and refitted shower room/wc.
"Gas fired central heating is installed as well as sealed unit double glazing and there is off-road parking and integral garage.”
The property has been listed with the help of Emslie and Tarrant.
