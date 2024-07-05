In Pictures: Two bedroom flat in ‘desirable’ area in Eastbourne for sale

On the listing it states that the owners are looking for offers of £450,000.

The listing states: “Located in the desirable Meads area in an unrestricted street parking road in Eastbourne and within easy reach of Meads Village and a short walk to local shops and Towner art gallery.

"Upon entering the building you approach the grand communal entrance hall. Leading into the apartment you approach the entrance hall with access to each room and the private garden. The impressive living room with its high ceilings and skirting boards is front facing and boasts a delightful square bay window.

"The separate kitchen is fitted with a range of wall mounted and matching base units with work surface over. It comes with a single drainer sink unit with mixer taps, integrated dishwasher and space for a freestanding cooker and fridge freezer. Back from the entrance hall is a utility cupboard housing the washing machine and a separate boiler room both of which provide additional storage.

"Bedroom one is rear facing with a small Private terrace and rockery outside that afford additional privacy whilst bedroom two benefits from a selection of fitted wardrobes with a modern ensuite shower room. The separate bathroom is fitted with a modern suite.

"Leading outside to the private rear garden is a brick built outbuilding divided into three rooms which is ideal for storage or conversion into a home office, studio or annex STPP. The private and enclosed rear garden extends to approximately 100 feet and has a selection of trees and mature shrubs. The apartment also has its own private entrance accessed from a side gate.”

The property has been listed with the help of Phil Hall Estate Agents.

