Interesting property for sale- Storrington
Located at the end of Fern Road, the property comprises: entrance, good sized kitchen with bay window overlooking the garden, lounge, downstairs cloakroom and utility cupboard, dining room, family room and downstairs shower room.
On the first floor there are four bedrooms with bedroom three having an en-suite shower room, and a family bathroom and loft room/dressing room accessed via stairs from the master bedroom.
Potential too for ensuite from Master Bedroom.
There is a fifth bedroom with own staircase
Outside there is driveway parking for several vehicles and a good sized rear garden and patio area.
