Interesting property for sale - Storrington - former chauffeurs' home now a substantial family house

Front View

A former Chauffeurs Home- now a substantial Family house

Situated on the outskirts of the village is this superbly sized five bedroom detached family home set in a plot of just under 1/4 of an acre.

Located at the end of Fern Road, the property comprises: entrance, good sized kitchen with bay window overlooking the garden, lounge, downstairs cloakroom and utility cupboard, dining room, family room and downstairs shower room.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK.

On the first floor there are four bedrooms with bedroom three having an en-suite shower room, and a family bathroom and loft room/dressing room accessed via stairs from the master bedroom.

Potential too for ensuite from Master Bedroom.

There is a fifth bedroom with own staircase