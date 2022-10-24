Autumn leaves

The gardening experts at GardeningExpress.co.uk have put together the most important jobs to get done including planting final veg like garlic and onions.

It’s also important to prepare the garden for colder weather by adjusting your watering schedule and bringing delicate container plants indoors.

Chris Bonnett, founder of Gardening Express, said: “October is a key time for gardeners, it’s time to prep the garden and get it ready for some colder weather.

“The first frost usually comes between September and November, so you’ll want to adjust your watering schedule according to the weather to avoid freezing the roots of your plants as well as bringing more delicate plants inside.

“You can also plant some vegetables if you never got the chance earlier in spring. You can go ahead and plant garlic and even some varieties of onions and these will be ready to harvest around mid-summer.”

If you’ve planted your own pumpkins in time for the spooky season then now is the time to harvest them.

October and November is the best time to plant garlic because it needs a cold environment for a couple of months to help with the development of the bulbs. Break up the bulbs and place them into soil around 3cm below the surface.

If you have a greenhouse remember to remove any shading that you may have set up for the summer. You may even want to start to consider setting up a heater as we approach autumn and winter. To continue to prevent the spread of fungal diseases, ensure you’re regularly clearing the inside from any fallen dead plant material.

If you have a pond don’t forget to keep on top of clearing out any fallen leaves and debris to keep it as an inviting environment for wildlife.

We’ve had quite the heatwave in the UK so you’ll want to give your lawn some extra care to bring it back to life. It’s also a good idea to aerate your lawn with a garden fork to avoid any waterlogging. It will also allow oxygen and those all important nutrients to really sink in and reach the roots of your grass.

If you never got round to it in spring, now is your last chance to plant some Autumn onions. Varieties like Radar and Electric Red can be planted now and will be ready to harvest around-mid summer.

Make sure to continue building your compost bin and if you don’t have one already, it’s a good time to start.