Celebrating a great start to the new year, Metis Homes has now reserved the majority of its new homes, at its exclusive Farriers Court development in Easebourne, West Sussex.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK.

This sought-after collection of characterful two-bedroom homes plus a dedicated study, has been designed to blend contemporary living with rural charm. Located in the heart of Easebourne village, the development has been delivered in partnership with the prestigious Cowdray Estate, famed for its championship golf course, vibrant country pursuits, and status as the ‘Home of British Polo.’

Prices for the four available homes at Farriers Court start from £545,000 and will be ready to move into this February. Plot 9 is currently ‘Home Of The Month’ where buyers can expect to see their stamp duty paid when purchased before the end of March 2025.

David Oakley, Sales & Marketing Director at Metis Homes, said: “We’re delighted by the strong interest in Farriers Court, though it comes as no surprise given the homes' design, energy efficiency, and idyllic countryside location. With just four properties remaining, we encourage prospective buyers to seize this rare opportunity and experience the unique charm of Farriers Court firsthand by booking a viewing today.”

Just Four Homes Available at Farriers Court in Easebourne

Each home at Farriers Court is well-designed to maximise space and functionality for modern-day living. Highlights include a spacious open-plan kitchen, dining and living area to the rear, with a dedicated study, or occasional bedroom and WC, on the ground floor. The first floor boasts two double bedrooms and a family bathroom, with the master suite benefitting from a dressing room and ensuite.

The high-specification homes include underfloor heating to the ground floor and Neff-integrated kitchen appliances. Outside, each home has undercroft parking and a driveway, with visitor parking also available.

Sustainability is at the heart of this development, with green credentials such as air source heat pumps, EV charging points, green roofs, rain gardens and native planting to enhance local biodiversity.

Farriers Court is ideally positioned within walking distance of Easebourne village, a stone’s throw from the Cowdray Farm Shop and Café, and within walking distance of the polo and golf course, while also offering excellent transport links to larger towns and London via Haslemere station.