Land with consent for new home near East Grinstead set for auction

Land with planning consent for a detached home in a rural setting near East Grinstead is set to go under the auctioneer’s gavel in March.

Dormer Cottage in Woodcock Hill, Felbridge is among 145 lots in the latest auction being held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

It is listed with a freehold guide price of £380,000 to £400,000 with vacant possession at the firm’s auction which ends on Thursday 20 March.

Senior Auction Appraiser and Auctioneer Richard Payne said: “This is an interesting opportunity to acquire a rectangular shaped building plot on level ground with planning permission for a detached dwelling.

AUCTION: Dormer Cottage in Woodcock Hill, Felbridge

“There is an existing property on the land, which will need to be demolished, and the plot is overgrown.

“The planning consents provides for two options – a three-bedroom bungalow and detached garage and a four-bedroom house with attached garage.”

The plot extends to 0.2 hectares (0.51 acres).

The land is situated just off the A22, between East Grinstead and Lingfield, within easy reach of comprehensive local shopping facilities and amenities.

There are excellent road links to Gatwick, London and surrounding areas, via the A22 and M23.

Bidding for the current auction, the second of eight this year, goes live on Tuesday 18 March and concludes on Thursday 20 March.

See https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/ for more details.