Light and spacious four-bedroom Littlehampton property available to buy chain free

A four-bedroom Littlehampton property that is flooded with natural light and spaciousness has come on the market chain free.

The detached house, in The Faroes, has the benefit of solar panels, resulting in an outstanding 'B' EPC rating. Priced at £425,000, it is available through Graham Butt.

The agents say it is a 'must see', with its two reception rooms, two bathrooms and impressive double garage, complete with workshop.

Inside, you will find a sprawling lounge/diner, contemporary kitchen, convenient ground-floor cloakroom, four bedrooms including a master with en-suite, and a family bathroom.

With generous living space, this home is adaptable to various family configurations. The full-length lounge/diner could be separated with double doors.

Overlooking the garden, the conservatory provides a serene retreat. The low-maintenance west-facing garden features artificial grass and a patio area, while the front offers plenty of off-street parking, including a carport.

