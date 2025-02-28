Light and spacious four-bedroom Littlehampton property available to buy chain free

The detached house, in The Faroes, has the benefit of solar panels, resulting in an outstanding 'B' EPC rating. Priced at £425,000, it is available through Graham Butt.
The agents say it is a 'must see', with its two reception rooms, two bathrooms and impressive double garage, complete with workshop.
Inside, you will find a sprawling lounge/diner, contemporary kitchen, convenient ground-floor cloakroom, four bedrooms including a master with en-suite, and a family bathroom.
With generous living space, this home is adaptable to various family configurations. The full-length lounge/diner could be separated with double doors.
Overlooking the garden, the conservatory provides a serene retreat. The low-maintenance west-facing garden features artificial grass and a patio area, while the front offers plenty of off-street parking, including a carport.
All information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and more images, can be found – along with many more homes in the Worthing area and beyond.
