The house has a number of period features including exposed oak beams, whitewashed plaster walls, wood panelled oak latch doors and iron framed windows. Pepper Hall is arranged over three floors with a downstairs bedroom and bathroom. The property has been extended on the ground floor to create a vaulted kitchen/breakfast room and large utility room. There are two reception rooms with original inglenook fireplaces both fitted with wood burning stoves and views across the east walled garden. To the south there is an additional, large, vaulted reception room currently being used as a gym and next door to this is a guest bedroom/study.The first floor has three bedrooms, one with a dressing room, a shower room and bathroom. The attic has been converted to create a fabulous further bedroom or it would make an ideal den for teenagers.