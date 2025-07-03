Estate agent Graham Butt says the two-bedroom, semi-detached property is Tucked away in a peaceful spot in Grove Crescent and viewing is highly recommended.

With a fresh, move-in-ready feel, this bungalow, priced at £359,950, ticks all the boxes, including gas central heating and double glazing throughout.

The bright dual-aspect living room has a feature fireplace, while the modern refitted kitchen flows into a handy utility area and through to the conservatory, which opens directly on to the garden.

There are two spacious double bedrooms and a contemporary shower room, featuring a corner bath and separate walk-in shower.

The west-facing landscaped garden is a true highlight, with lawn, patio and decking areas. There is also a brick-built office space and additional storage shed.

The private driveway to the side offers off-road parking for at least two vehicles.

1 . Grove Crescent, Littlehampton This spacious Littlehampton bungalow is packed with desirable features, inside and out Photo: Zoopla

2 . Grove Crescent, Littlehampton The west-facing landscaped garden is a true highlight Photo: Zoopla

3 . Grove Crescent, Littlehampton The bright dual-aspect living room has a feature fireplace Photo: Zoopla

4 . Grove Crescent, Littlehampton The modern refitted kitchen Photo: Zoopla