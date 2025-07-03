Littlehampton bungalow packed with desirable features, inside and out – including garden office

Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond

Communities Champion

Published 3rd Jul 2025, 10:32 BST
A spacious Littlehampton bungalow packed with desirable features, inside and out, has come on the market in very good decorative order.

Estate agent Graham Butt says the two-bedroom, semi-detached property is Tucked away in a peaceful spot in Grove Crescent and viewing is highly recommended.

With a fresh, move-in-ready feel, this bungalow, priced at £359,950, ticks all the boxes, including gas central heating and double glazing throughout.

The bright dual-aspect living room has a feature fireplace, while the modern refitted kitchen flows into a handy utility area and through to the conservatory, which opens directly on to the garden.

There are two spacious double bedrooms and a contemporary shower room, featuring a corner bath and separate walk-in shower.

The west-facing landscaped garden is a true highlight, with lawn, patio and decking areas. There is also a brick-built office space and additional storage shed.

The private driveway to the side offers off-road parking for at least two vehicles.

All information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and more images, can be found – along with many more homes in the Worthing area and beyond.

This spacious Littlehampton bungalow is packed with desirable features, inside and out

1. Grove Crescent, Littlehampton

Photo: Zoopla

The west-facing landscaped garden is a true highlight

2. Grove Crescent, Littlehampton

Photo: Zoopla

The bright dual-aspect living room has a feature fireplace

3. Grove Crescent, Littlehampton

Photo: Zoopla

The modern refitted kitchen

4. Grove Crescent, Littlehampton

Photo: Zoopla

Follow us
