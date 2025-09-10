Littlehampton property with sunny swimming pool is a rare find

Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond

Communities Champion

Published 10th Sep 2025, 11:56 BST
A Littlehampton property with a swimming pool has come on the market, and the agents say it is a rare find.

The four-bedroom detached house in Goda Road is on the market with Cubitt & West priced at £550,000 and it is available chain free.

The agents say it is a sought-after town centre location and one of Littlehampton's most desirable tree-lined roads. "Complete with its own swimming pool, this really is a rare find," they add.

There is a stylish kitchen, spacious lounge and dining room, bright conservatory and ground-floor bedroom with en-suite.

Upstairs are three further generous-size bedrooms, plus a family bathroom. There is also access to a large boarded loft area and plenty of built-in storage.

Step outside to enjoy the sunny-aspect garden, where the large swimming pool takes centre stage. The patio area is perfect for outdoor entertaining.

At the front of the property there is an attractive flower bed and plenty of off-road parking.

All information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and more images, can be found – along with many more homes in the Worthing area and beyond.

This property is a rare find, having its own swimming pool

1. Goda Road, Littlehampton

This property is a rare find, having its own swimming pool Photo: Zoopla

The large swimming pool takes centre stage in the garden

2. Goda Road, Littlehampton

The large swimming pool takes centre stage in the garden Photo: Zoopla

The lounge is spacious

3. Goda Road, Littlehampton

The lounge is spacious Photo: Zoopla

An archway links the lounge and dining room

4. Goda Road, Littlehampton

An archway links the lounge and dining room Photo: Zoopla

