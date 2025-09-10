The four-bedroom detached house in Goda Road is on the market with Cubitt & West priced at £550,000 and it is available chain free.

The agents say it is a sought-after town centre location and one of Littlehampton's most desirable tree-lined roads. "Complete with its own swimming pool, this really is a rare find," they add.

There is a stylish kitchen, spacious lounge and dining room, bright conservatory and ground-floor bedroom with en-suite.

Upstairs are three further generous-size bedrooms, plus a family bathroom. There is also access to a large boarded loft area and plenty of built-in storage.

Step outside to enjoy the sunny-aspect garden, where the large swimming pool takes centre stage. The patio area is perfect for outdoor entertaining.

At the front of the property there is an attractive flower bed and plenty of off-road parking.

