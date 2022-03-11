Live on the water at Eastbourne’s Sovereign Harbour in £148,500 houseboat - look inside

It has a bright and spacious open plan living/kitchen area, a separate double bedroom with fitted storage and a full shower room.

There is also a good sized deck for alfresco dining.

The contemporary theme includes engineered wood floors complimented with recessed spot lights and stainless steel fittings. The picture windows and door leading to decks makes this houseboat a perfect spot to take in the serenity of the water.

The houseboat has mains drainage to take care of the foul waste. Gas is provided by means of a bottle and electric is supplied via hook up to a meter point. There is a large hot water tank on board and wall mounted panel heaters.

It is listed on Zoopla for £148,500. These pictures are not taken at Sovereign Harbour, which will be its location. Mooring fees cost £7,830.00 per annum.

Details and photographs from Zoopla.

