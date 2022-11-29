Local buyers invited to Sussex developments to take advantage of Christmas savings worth up to £10,000!

Local housebuilder Dandara is giving buyers the chance to receive an early Christmas present at its Fontwell Meadows and Paddock View developments in West Sussex.

Fontwell Meadows

For every reservation made up until the 23rd of December, customers will be able to pick one of 24 doors to reveal a personalised incentive package worth up to £10,000, including: stamp duty contributions, landscaping packages, interior incentives and technology packages.

Nicki Dennis, Sales and Marketing Director at Dandara Southern, commented: “We know that times are tough, and every penny counts at the moment, so we wanted to offer some exclusive Christmas incentives to our customers to celebrate the festive season.

“These offers are available for a limited time only and offer significant savings to buyers. We want to encourage anyone interested to come down to our sales suites and see what’s on offer – there are some fantastic deals to take advantage of!”

The Christmas incentive scheme will officially launch on 1st December. Local buyers are invited to the sales suites at Paddock View, Yapton and Fontwell Meadows, Fontwell to see the festive decorations and the range of great deals on offer.

Paddock View features a collection of two, three and four bedroom homes in a countryside setting in the village, just 15 minutes’ drive from Arundel and 10 minutes from Littlehampton. There is currently a selection of homes available to reserve at Paddock View, with prices starting from £325,000 for a two bed terraced home with two parking spaces.

Fontwell Meadows also has a selection of two, three and four bedroom homes available, with a few plots ready to move into. Prices start from £264,950 for a two bedroom second floor apartment with allocated parking.

