Local retirees invited to exclusive first look at plans for brand new retirement community in Eastbourne

Harbourside House has been carefully designed to offer retirees the best of both worlds, granting retirees the independence they desire while ensuring support is readily available. The development will sit alongside a care home and a new Aldi supermarket, and is expected to be completed by summer 2026.

Eastbourne’s newest retirement community will offer a collection of 57 low-maintenance, stylish one and two-bedroom retirement apartments, designed to help residents make the most of their later years. Each property will benefit from access to superb communal spaces, including a well-appointed lounge for both socialising and relaxing alike. Future homeowners at Harbourside House will have also have access to a stunning communal garden maintained by McCarthy Stone’s team.

For Discovery Day attendees, there will be an opportunity to look more closely at what the retirement community will look like, with further details on apartment specifications, exclusive ‘early-bird’ offers, and the benefits of purchasing a property off-plan.

On 5th November, guests will be treated to light refreshments as they listen to a presentation given by key members of the McCarthy Stone team. Choose from a morning session at 11am, or the afternoon session at 2pm. The event is expected to be popular, so anyone wishing to attend should book a place in advance by calling 0800 153 3435.

Rebecca Johnson, Sales Director at McCarthy Stone, comments: “Buying a new home is always a big decision, but never more so when considering downsizing and embracing a new lifestyle in an age-exclusive development. That’s why we want to ensure those considering this lifestyle have as much information, support – and choice – as possible.

“Our Discovery Days are the perfect opportunity to learn more about the quality of accommodation soon to be available in Eastbourne, as well as meet the McCarthy Stone team who will be on-hand for every step of their journey.

“Our innovative approach to independent living ensures homeowners don’t have to compromise on their lifestyle, their social life, or their independence. We’re anticipating high demand for the new retirement homes at Harbourside House, so would urge anyone interested to secure their appointment as soon as possible.”

Homeowners will be well catered for at the new Sovereign Harbour community, with an array of local amenities close by. A GP surgery is almost next door and the nearby retail park features a range of household names. The development is a 15-minute flat walk to the seafront or just a 10-minute drive from the beautiful expanses of Eastbourne Beach.

For peace of mind, a House Manager will be on-site during office hours to oversee the day-to-day running of each development, while a 24/7 emergency call system and camera entry system in each property means homeowners can feel safe and secure.

More than nine out of 10 customers would recommend McCarthy Stone to a friend, ensuring it has received the full Five Star award for customer satisfaction from the Home Builders Federation. McCarthy Stone is the only UK housebuilder of any size or type to achieve this rating every year it has taken part in the survey.

Prices at the new development are yet to be finalised, but guide prices have been released, with one-bedroom apartments expected to be available from £245,000, and two-bedrooms from £330,000. To discover more about Retirement Living at Harbourside House or reserve a place at the upcoming Discovery Day, please call 0800 153 3435 or visit www.mccarthystone.co.uk/harbourside-house. x8g3qyt

1 . Contributed Harbourside House McCarthy Stone - exterior view Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Harbourside House McCarthy Stone - rear exterior Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Harbourside House McCarthy Stone - garden and rear exterior Photo: Submitted