Location location location: Detached house with sea views is a Littlehampton gem not to be missed

Located in Reef Close, a quiet cul-de-sac in Littlehampton, the property overlooks a golf course and boasts picturesque 180-degree sea views from the living room and private balcony.

The agents say this stunning four-bedroom home is beautifully presented throughout and viewing is highly recommended to avoid missing out on this gem.

Priced at £680,000, the house has recently had a utility room built as part of the integral garage. Other key features include two generous bedrooms on the ground floor and two bedrooms on the first floor, offering flexible living accommodation. The kitchen/diner has been opened up, giving a modern open-plan feel, and there are double patio doors to the well-maintained private south-facing rear garden.

The current owners have carried out extensive works externally, with New England style cladding and glass balustrades to the balcony, giving the property a modern and stylish look.

1 . Reef Close, Littlehampton : Reef Close, Littlehampton 'Location location location!' is the first thing that came to the mind of estate agent Graham Butt when promoting this detached house near Littlehampton seafront. Photo: Zoopla

