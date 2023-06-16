NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Police identify Nottingham attack victims as families pay tribute
Rail workers to walk out for 24 hours over sick pay and overtime
Michael Lockwood charged with rape & indecent assault
Outrage as Milly Dowler murderer granted permission to marry in prison
MPs find Boris Johnson ‘deliberately misled’ Commons multiple times
Teenage girl dies in village duck race tragedy

Lock-up garage for investment or occupation in Littlehampton sold at auction

A lock-up garage in Littlehampton went under the auctioneer’s gavel this week.
By Cliff MooreContributor
Published 16th Jun 2023, 12:41 BST
Updated 16th Jun 2023, 12:42 BST
Garage at The Croft, at Hampton Fields, Wick, LittlehamptonGarage at The Croft, at Hampton Fields, Wick, Littlehampton
Garage at The Croft, at Hampton Fields, Wick, Littlehampton

The Croft, at Hampton Fields, Wick, was among 140 lots in the latest auction held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

It was sold for £14,000 after strong interest at the firm’s auction which ended on Thursday 15 June.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The garage is located just off Hampton Fields, which is a residential cul-de-sac with access from Malthouse Passage.

Most Popular

Senior Auction Appraiser and Auctioneer Richard Payne said: “We had considered that this middle garage in a detached block of three was ideal for investment or occupation.

“There is definitely an appetite for lock-up garages and this may be a good time to come to market if you are looking to sell one.”

Clive Emson Auctioneers holds auctions eight times a year offering specialist advice for auction purposes with offices in Essex, Kent, Sussex, Hampshire and the West Country, selling with skill, speed and efficiency.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The next auction, the fifth of eight this year, ends on Wednesday, 26 July. Entries close on 3 July and the catalogue is available online from 7 July.

See cliveemson.co.uk for more details.