Look around this distinctive East Sussex house, set right on the beach

With a distinctive style all of its own, this property has been substantially improved over recent years to provide bright, airy rooms to complement the panoramic sea views.

The property is situated on Norman Road, a private road, just a few hundred yards from the local services of Pevensey Bay.

The house features a large, double aspect sitting room with sun lounge, a 25'3 kitchen/dining room with appliances and bifold doors opening onto the gardens. Two of the five bedrooms have en suite facilities.

Outside, there are pretty, easily maintained gardens, a double garage and also an extensive area for parking.

On the market for £1,500,000, the house is being sold by agent Abbott and Abbott via Zoopla.

Visit Zoopla for more information.

