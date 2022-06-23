Look inside: 5-bed barn conversion in Billingshurst for £1,850,000

Emmetts Farm Barn sits in a tranquil setting, away from the road and is approached down a sweeping driveway.

The main barn strikes a stylish balance between the past and the present, with retained period features including exposed beams and posts and doors, blended sympathetically with contemporary fixtures.Additional accommodation is provided in the two detached annexe buildings, one of which is single storey and offers two bedrooms, a living space with double doors to the garden, and a bathroom.

The second annexe has office space on two floors with ample fitted storage, along with a utility area, shower and cloakroom on the ground floor.The property sits in a delightful grounds which are mainly laid to lawn in the garden area surrounding the dwellings, extending to approximately 2.3 acres.

The remaining land of approximately 5.8 acres comprises a paddock and there is a stable block providing two boxes, a tack room, hay store and tractor shed.

West Chiltington Lane, Coneyhurst, Billingshurst, West Sussex RH14.

Photos and details from Zoopla. Sold by Strutt and Parker.

