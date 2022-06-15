Look inside: 5-bed Regency village home in Haywards Heath on the market for £3,000,000

Blackhill House is believed to have been constructed around 1830. The house has various character features externally, including French windows with cornices, pilasters and Neo-Classical style cast iron flower guards.

The principal rooms feature period fireplaces and high ceilings with original coving.

The property opens via an elegant entrance porch with a large entrance hall with stairs to the first floor. To one side is a useful family/sitting room. To the other side of the entrance hall is a spacious and attractive drawing room including a high corniced ceiling, fireplace, French windows to the front and a French door leading onto a terrace that overlooks the garden.

The drawing room leads to the kitchen with six full length windows that overlook the garden and pool.Also opening from the entrance hall are the dining room, study, family room, utility room, downstairs cloakroom and access to the cellar.On the first floor, the main suite provides a bedroom with en suite shower room, the fifth bedroom is currently being used as a dressing room. Additionally there are three further double bedrooms of which one has an en suite bathroom and then a large modern family bathroom services the other two rooms.The property is approached through electric gates opening to the driveway with a further set of gates giving onto the old stable block courtyard.

The stables have been converted to provide garaging with ancillary accommodation above in the form of bedroom, bathroom, kitchen and sitting room. To the rear of the house is a heated swimming pool surrounded by a flagstone terrace and pool pavilion. Behind the pool is a large lawn area. Additionally there is a small kitchen garden with greenhouse and various fruit trees.

Black Hill, Lindfield, Haywards Heath, West Sussex RH16Photos and details from Zoopla. Sold by Hamptons.

