Look inside: £1,600,000 Grade 2 listed watermill in Mid Sussex

This five-bedroom semi-detached home is on the market near Hickstead, West Sussex.

Cobbs Mill is Grade 2 listed and has f ive bedrooms, two bathrooms and three reception rooms.

This unique watermill has been restored and converted into a spacious five bedroom family home that retains historic and character features.

It also has two bathrooms and three reception rooms.

The home covers four storeys and combines with the mill rooms to offer approximately 6,113 square feet in floor space.

Various original period features are present throughout including beamed ceilings, slender, tapering cast iron columns, and original top hung sliding wooden doors.

Entry is at ground level where the mill reception hall and cog room sit to the left. Leading off from the reception hall is a bright study/office currently utilised as a music studio/gym, with separate utility and cloakroom.

A central staircase in the ground floor entrance hall leads up to the first floor, which has a drawing room, a galleried study and open plan kitchen/diner/family room.

There is direct access from the kitchen to a decked terrace with steps down to the gardens.

Three bedrooms, a walk-in dressing room and a family bathroom sit on the second floor.

The house sits within superb gardens and enjoys extensive lawned areas with a 250 year old oak, plus a stream running through it to power the mill. The gardens and stream support many varieties of wildlife.

Two decked terraces extend at the rear of the house, overlooking the garden.

Sold by Fine & Country - Hove.

Photos and details from Zoopla.

