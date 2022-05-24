Look inside: £2,000,000 five-bed country home in Horsham

The home has five bedrooms, four bathrooms and four reception rooms.

Set in a rural position and accessed via a long private lane, this property is in a private and discreet position.

The main drawing room centres around a fireplace which houses a log burner, there are double doors that step directly out to the garden terrace and being part open to the separate open plan dining room.

The stunning kitchen/dining room has been finished with quality bespoke cabinetry with oak finish, and contrasting granite and timber work surfaces running through.

On the first floor, there are well proportioned bedrooms with fitted wardrobes and cupboards.

The main bedroom enjoys a double aspect over the gardens taking in the countryside and has a luxury en-suite bathroom with a separate dressing room.

There is also a separate detached games room/hobbies room with its own shower room and kitchen.

There is a car barn with covered space for two vehicles.

All photos and details are from Zoopla. Sold by Henry Adams.

