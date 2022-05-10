Look inside: £3,250,000 Grade 2 Tudor home on the market in Horsham

Set within stunning grounds, this Grade II listed Tudor country house has five bedrooms, two bathrooms and four reception rooms.

The ground floor can be entered from the front via a spacious reception hall. To the rear of the house is an oak lined sitting/dining room where a large inglenook fireplace takes centre stage.

On the first floor, the principal bedroom has an en suite bathroom. There are three further double bedrooms on this level, along with a family bathroom. The second floor has an additional double bedroom.

Amounting to almost 26 acres, secluded grounds range from formal garden; woodlands; fields; lakes, one for boating; established ponds and a stream.

There is also an enclosed pool area with a swimming pool, poolside bar, hot tub area, a pool house/changing room, barbeque area, grapevine covered dining area, and a seating/fire pit area.

The property is registered as a farm and benefits from an annual government agricultural grant.

All photos and details from Zoopla. Sold by Strutt and Parker.

