Look inside: £900,000 four-bed farmhouse in Mid Sussex

Located in Nursery Lane, Wivelsfield Green, this home is on the market with offers in excess of £900,000.

By Megan O'Neill
Monday, 23rd May 2022, 11:34 am

It is a character home, dating in parts to the 17th century, set in a semi-rural position, with beams throughout and attractive areas of exposed brickwork.

It features four double bedrooms, open fireplaces and a log burner, a large kitchen/dining room, three reception rooms and a conservatory.

The farmhouse is set in an ideal position at the end of a country lane, nestling amongst fields, with views towards a duck pond.

The property is set in the middle of a 0.25 acre plot, that is approached via its own private driveway, that offers extensive parking, with the potential to create a single or double garage.

Wivelsfield primary school is only a short walk further, with both Oathall Community College & Warden Park secondary schools both easily accessible. Alternatively, Burgess Hill Girls, Ardingly College & Hurstpierpoint college are all within easy access too.

The property benefits from two solar panels that contribute to heating the hot water system.

Sold by Brock Taylor.

