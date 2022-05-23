Look inside: £900,000 four-bed farmhouse in Mid Sussex

It is a character home, dating in parts to the 17th century, set in a semi-rural position, with beams throughout and attractive areas of exposed brickwork.
It features four double bedrooms, open fireplaces and a log burner, a large kitchen/dining room, three reception rooms and a conservatory.
The farmhouse is set in an ideal position at the end of a country lane, nestling amongst fields, with views towards a duck pond.
The property is set in the middle of a 0.25 acre plot, that is approached via its own private driveway, that offers extensive parking, with the potential to create a single or double garage.
Wivelsfield primary school is only a short walk further, with both Oathall Community College & Warden Park secondary schools both easily accessible. Alternatively, Burgess Hill Girls, Ardingly College & Hurstpierpoint college are all within easy access too.
The property benefits from two solar panels that contribute to heating the hot water system.
