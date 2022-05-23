Look inside: £900,000 four-bed farmhouse in Mid Sussex

It is a character home, dating in parts to the 17th century, set in a semi-rural position, with beams throughout and attractive areas of exposed brickwork.

It features four double bedrooms, open fireplaces and a log burner, a large kitchen/dining room, three reception rooms and a conservatory.

The farmhouse is set in an ideal position at the end of a country lane, nestling amongst fields, with views towards a duck pond.

The property is set in the middle of a 0.25 acre plot, that is approached via its own private driveway, that offers extensive parking, with the potential to create a single or double garage.

Wivelsfield primary school is only a short walk further, with both Oathall Community College & Warden Park secondary schools both easily accessible. Alternatively, Burgess Hill Girls, Ardingly College & Hurstpierpoint college are all within easy access too.

The property benefits from two solar panels that contribute to heating the hot water system.

Sold by Brock Taylor.

1. Nursery Lane, Wivelsfield Green Four bed farmhouse. Offers in excess of £900,000 Photo: Brock Taylor Photo Sales

