Look inside: Six-bed Grade 2 Billingshurst home is on the market for £2,850,000

Minstrels Wood is a fine Sussex home of character with many period features including oak beams, brick open fireplaces and wide timber floorboards coupled with modern stylish living.

The reception rooms are generous with a 32’ living room. Complementing the living room is a cosy snug, a study and an additional sitting room with double doors opening on to the terrace and gardens. The kitchen has a walk-in larder and a large utility room.On the first floor the principal bedroom suite is well proportioned with dressing room and an en suite bathroom.

There are five further bedrooms served by two family bathrooms, and a separate W/C, accessed by two separate staircases.In addition to the house are an extensive range of outbuildings - a large barn building houses a series of stables and tack room with adjoining garage with annexe over with kitchen and bathroom.

A sizeable building in the corner of the grounds offers versatility and is currently used as a games room with separate kitchen and WC, gym with sauna and an integral garage.

Photos and details from Zoopla. Sold by Savills.

1. 6 bed detached house for £2,850,000 Okehurst Lane, Billingshurst, West Sussex RH14 Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

