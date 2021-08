Situated in Station Road, Buxted, it has four reception rooms, a German Leicht kitchen, wine cellar and a two bedroom annexe.

Outside there are beautiful landscaped gardens a swimming pool, triple garage with studio above and an all-weather tennis court.

More information can be found via Zoopla. All pictures from Zoopla.

